Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Icon Advisers Has Upped Holding; America’s Car Mart (CRMT) Holder Eam Investors Lifted Stake

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 111,433 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT)

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 1,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,300 shares to 65,600 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 96,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,500 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s How Amazon Is Dominating the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 5,451 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 317 shares stake. Waverton Investment Management Limited has invested 7.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Asset LP owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 120 shares. St Germain D J reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 2.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 161,396 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com invested in 173,454 shares. Zweig invested 4.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wallington Asset Management Lc has 4,656 shares. Avenir reported 2.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Huntington Bancorporation reported 47,808 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 501,183 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgan Stanley reported 4.65M shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc stated it has 7,480 shares or 7.36% of all its holdings.

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealership Nasdaq:CRMT – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.07 on Revenues of $177 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRMT) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.