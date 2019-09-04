Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $347,100 as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lvw Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $359,658

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.33. About 6.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $11.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.79. About 1.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,275 shares to 19,305 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

