Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Raised Position by $21.53 Million as Valuation Declined; Ci Investments Lowered Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $47.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 409,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29,000, down from 409,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $111.02. About 1.91 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 43,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.72 million, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $863.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $40.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1745.01. About 3.55 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Senior Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Joseph Hassett Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Enterprise Products – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Limited Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,206 shares. Tompkins owns 549 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Agf America Inc invested in 55,709 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 49,657 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Com reported 44,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl reported 428 shares. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cambridge Rech Advisors holds 30,033 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Notis stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.01% or 809 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Epoch Inv Prns invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,711 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 195,352 shares. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 98,845 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $254.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 277,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Plc accumulated 2.57% or 197,340 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc holds 21,461 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,934 shares. Mawer Management Ltd reported 22,827 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Nomura has invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.8% or 1,064 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Limited holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,126 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability holds 10,756 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Jones Financial Lllp holds 6,173 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt accumulated 6,357 shares. 24,279 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Somerville Kurt F has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 888 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caprock Gp has invested 1.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).