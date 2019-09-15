Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosted Stake by $365.47 Million; Accenture Class A (ACN) Position Maintained by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Accenture Class A (ACN) by 300.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 9,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 12,552 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 3,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Accenture Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35B, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video); 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas

