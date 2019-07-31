Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Increased Holding by $6.24 Million as Share Price Rose; Icf International (ICFI) Market Valuation Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Decreased by $9.32 Million Its Stake

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 3,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 138,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.61M, up from 134,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 122,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 410,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 89,393 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 16.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ICFI’s profit will be $17.51M for 22.55 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by ICF International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 87,043 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 85,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 834,203 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $230.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 19,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.