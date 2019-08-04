Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Lowered Its Stake by $1.36 Million as Shares Declined; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose While Silver Point Capital LP Has Trimmed by $79.51 Million Its Holding

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 9.50 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.31 million were accumulated by Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. Frontier Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Glenmede Na owns 167 shares. American Grp holds 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 1.16 million shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oaktree Management Limited Partnership holds 2.52% or 15.25 million shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & accumulated 445,000 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 2.56 million shares. Clearline Ltd Partnership has 652,648 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Bancshares And Tru has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 31 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 306,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 103,743 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 42,500 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Com reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 2,280 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 6.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guild Inc invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Td Asset holds 393,681 shares. Macroview Inv Limited Liability Co owns 6 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 635,021 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 109 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.68% or 4,510 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 2,652 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 75,318 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 0.82% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory owns 470,991 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio.