Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Cut Its Position by $1.36 Million as Share Value Declined; Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Holder Capital Counsel Increased Its Holding by $734,116 as Market Value Rose

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 685,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37M, up from 682,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $285.01. About 207,470 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.99. About 1.58 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 1,923 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,593 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

