Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Goodman Financial Lowered Its Position by $309,720 as Stock Price Declined; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Increased Holding

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $214.53. About 991,853 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management holds 605 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Country Tru State Bank reported 3.12% stake. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,289 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company reported 496,958 shares. Antipodean Lc holds 3,650 shares. Guardian Capital LP invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadoff Inv Management Limited Co holds 362 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 0.31% or 24,511 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,470 shares. Swedbank reported 3.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boltwood Cap reported 0.44% stake. 6,286 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howard Hughes Med Institute accumulated 2,500 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Addison holds 1.18% or 873 shares in its portfolio.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 8,080 shares to 662,250 shares, valued at $85.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,200 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.