Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Goodman Financial Decreased Holding by $309,720 as Market Value Rose; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $15.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1897.31. About 1.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 567,401 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.17 million, down from 570,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 314,834 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 456 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 253 shares stake. 84 are held by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability reported 582 shares. S R Schill And Associates invested in 1.69% or 1,578 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 7,790 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank has 47,808 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 68,734 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Com accumulated 1,135 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lenox Wealth holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 808 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 1.96% or 49,711 shares. Sol Management holds 0.19% or 390 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowstreet Partnership has 6,987 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.65 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 84,239 shares to 440,568 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.74 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 1.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Peapack Gladstone holds 0.22% or 31,183 shares in its portfolio. 108,479 were reported by Blair William And Il. Agf America stated it has 43,686 shares. Moreover, Pension Ser has 0.45% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Marathon Cap Mngmt stated it has 3,416 shares. Davenport Communications Llc owns 265,927 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 175,350 shares stake. Savant Ltd Llc holds 5,386 shares. First Financial Bank has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Puzo Michael J reported 0.08% stake. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,934 shares. Beese Fulmer Management Inc holds 0.08% or 2,484 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.55% or 4,352 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 2.22% or 147,683 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.