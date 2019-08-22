Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Raised Its Stake by $870,909 as Share Price Declined; Ingalls & Snyder Has Cut Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 222.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 13,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 51,279 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 64,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 2.36M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,634 shares to 7,088 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,996 shares to 200,189 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 31,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

