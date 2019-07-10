Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Glenview State Bank Trust Upped Holding; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Declined, Gladius Capital Management LP Upped Its Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 185.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 2,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993.00 million, up from 1,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234.22. About 726,253 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,542 shares to 1,737 shares, valued at $164.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,900 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

