Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Glenview State Bank Trust Lifted Its Stake by $306,332 as Market Value Declined; As Boeing (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Griffin Asset Management Lowered by $329,565 Its Position

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 29,542 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, down from 30,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,928 shares to 42,947 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 11,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

