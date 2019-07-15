Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Glenview State Bank Trust Has Upped Position by $306,332; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position Upped by Shell Asset Management Co

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 6,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,320 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 16,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.84. About 69,532 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $2015. About 497,224 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 3.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 386,695 shares. 40,327 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Limited Liability. American National Insurance Co Tx accumulated 2.72% or 29,070 shares. Samlyn Lc accumulated 2.42% or 57,442 shares. Wagner Bowman Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 914 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,993 shares. Advisory has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 253 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,245 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Klingenstein Fields And Lc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,151 shares. Apriem Advsrs reported 2.36% stake. Cognios Ltd Liability holds 1.49% or 2,375 shares. Capital Invest has invested 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 124,075 shares to 38,397 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 7,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,001 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

