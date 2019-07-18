Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Glenview State Bank Trust Boosted Holding; Firstenergy (FE) Share Price Rose While Jet Capital Investors LP Cut by $20.05 Million Its Holding

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $14.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1977.9. About 3.32M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 2.26M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RAISED FORECAST FOR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 16/05/2018 – JCP&L Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 09/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FES ENDS AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancorp And Tru Communications holds 133 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc owns 275,114 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Epoch Prtnrs holds 5.99M shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 185,831 shares. Allstate Corp has 41,177 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Services invested in 1,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 0.08% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 1.71M shares. Nwq Co Ltd reported 2.31% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Franklin accumulated 4.60M shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested in 112,072 shares. 26,054 were reported by Sun Life. Captrust Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 1,235 shares. Miller Howard Invs invested in 56,811 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Names Kevin Burgess Vice President, Risk and Internal Audit – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy Extends Title Sponsorship with All-American Soap Box Derby – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FE’s profit will be $324.18M for 18.04 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.96% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares to 332,814 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Prime Time for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU opens antitrust probe against Amazon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Management holds 3,695 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division holds 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,396 shares. Country Tru Bank accumulated 39,436 shares. Fcg Ltd Company accumulated 755 shares. Investors reported 4.14M shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Gp accumulated 3% or 438,304 shares. Moreover, Cap Lc has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greystone Managed invested in 0.78% or 7,384 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,000 shares. Kistler owns 748 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Tower Research (Trc) holds 0.59% or 5,491 shares in its portfolio. Glaxis Llc owns 1,032 shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Limited Co has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,502 shares. Herald Investment Management holds 1,165 shares.