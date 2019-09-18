Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Glaxis Capital Management Increased Its Position by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Declined; Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Market Valuation Declined While Route One Investment Company LP Boosted Holding

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 579,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 11.42M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.54M, up from 10.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 246,272 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 2,570 shares to 29,692 shares, valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 6.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benjamin F Edwards Co invested in 0.9% or 5,663 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 1.06% or 258,727 shares. Orca Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.92% or 434 shares. Tcw Grp holds 178,529 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Com invested in 330 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 2.83% or 81,655 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Mngmt holds 4.34% or 12,187 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt holds 0.45% or 888 shares. Spirit Of America owns 121 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4 shares. Davy Asset Ltd invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).