Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Stake; Chou Associates Management Boosted Its Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Position by $720,000

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.19M market cap company. The stock increased 10.19% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 7.74M shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 15/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 08/05/2018 – ENDO REAFFIRMS YR REV, ADJ EBITDA, ADJ EPS VIEWS; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 25/05/2018 – lndivior Announces Regulatory Submission to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence; 27/04/2018 – ENDO REPORTS DATA FROM PHASE 2B COLLAGENASE STUDY FOR CELLULITE; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53 million, down from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,544 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 10,888 shares. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 32,567 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 63,492 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Next Financial Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Pnc Service Group invested in 0% or 2,188 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% stake. 100,433 were reported by Proshare Advisors Limited Company. Kbc Nv holds 0% or 105,413 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Bridgewater Associate LP accumulated 3.15 million shares. American Finance stated it has 227,190 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 17,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 3.06 million shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 157,873 shares to 413,168 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM).

