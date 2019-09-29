Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Trimmed Holding; Aristotle Fund LP Holding in Office Depot (ODP) Cut as Share Price Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 2.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 444,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 3.78 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,599 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, down from 2,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Profund Advisors Llc invested in 0% or 44,186 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 340,000 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 76,770 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 13,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 171,592 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com reported 5.90M shares stake. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 9,222 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 114,100 shares. 22,316 were reported by Sg Americas Securities. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 258,075 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49 million for 2.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rydex S&P Equal Weight Etf (RSP) by 7,049 shares to 445,161 shares, valued at $47.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology by 26,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs Etf (SDOG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.