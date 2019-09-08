Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $829,480; As Tableau Software Cl A (DATA) Shares Rose, Holder South State Has Cut Its Stake by $866,267

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13 million, up from 10,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F

South State Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 6,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 45,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 52,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,439 shares to 102,052 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,179 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 282,030 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,704 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Capital Sarl reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 47,998 are owned by Westpac Banking. 60,510 are held by Seatown Hldg Pte Limited. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 303,067 shares. Raymond James owns 46,824 shares. Walleye Trading Limited accumulated 37,653 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 30 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 96,244 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Asset Mngmt reported 2,363 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 43,667 shares to 286,734 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 288,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).