Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Increased Holding

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 43.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 96,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 317,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81M, up from 220,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

