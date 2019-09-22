Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Cut Holding by $357,777 as Market Valuation Declined; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Tegean Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 1.73 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 77,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,061 shares stake. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Carroll Associates Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1,217 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 450,501 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,458 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc holds 295,080 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.11% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 820,852 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 28,456 shares. Millennium Ltd Co reported 244,340 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 203,602 shares. 42,872 are held by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Ancora Ltd Co, a Us-based fund reported 19,508 shares.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-Câ„¢ Charging Market with Two USB-PD Solutions from Microchip – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Multiple Catalysts To Drive Microchip Higher – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 19,496 shares to 89,243 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 7,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Leisure Capital Mngmt has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 58,793 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 3.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weybosset And Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.33% or 297 shares in its portfolio. 139 are held by Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Company. Everett Harris Commerce Ca holds 46,068 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 3,551 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 4,861 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.05% or 159 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comgest Invsts Sas reported 4,800 shares stake. Lincoln Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,220 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp, a Florida-based fund reported 4,539 shares. 947 were reported by Capital Mngmt Ny. Trust Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 126 shares or 0.07% of the stock.