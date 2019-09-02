Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Filament Has Decreased Its Position; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Iron Financial Lowered Its Stake by $316,000

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,642 were reported by M Securities. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 0% stake. Stephens Inc Ar holds 13,656 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust accumulated 75,318 shares. Coatue Llc has invested 7.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability owns 489 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 178,475 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Co reported 456 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Company owns 582 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd accumulated 14,773 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital holds 800 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,082 shares. The California-based Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meridian Management invested 1.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.63M for 195.09 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 121,513 shares. Hilltop accumulated 0.09% or 2,765 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc holds 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 75,603 shares. Pennsylvania Com stated it has 425,564 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 20,266 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Cohen Steers holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 281 shares. Dsc L P, Illinois-based fund reported 5,775 shares. Axa stated it has 953,394 shares. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 60,830 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Miura Global Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 100,000 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 2,936 shares stake. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 93,578 shares. Buckingham Management holds 34,547 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Lourd Capital Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimtabs Etf Tr by 53,960 shares to 396,515 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

