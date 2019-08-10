Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Filament Has Cut Stake by $533,700 as Stock Declined; Rench Wealth Management Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $321,382

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,152 were accumulated by Harris Associate L P. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd invested in 2% or 99,940 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 0.27% or 8,865 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 143,990 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 28,350 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 15,101 shares. Towercrest Cap holds 24,351 shares. Hartford Mngmt invested 2.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Finemark National Bank & Trust And Tru owns 171,210 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 16,418 shares. Capital Int Ltd Ca owns 78,934 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 501,676 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca owns 4,550 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 34,480 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 219,553 shares. Field Main Bancorp holds 2.72% or 1,622 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Greenbrier Partners Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 11.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 14,910 shares. 3,054 are held by Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lau Associates Lc invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,550 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt holds 0.45% or 3,574 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Street Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 133 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 755 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Co Delaware invested in 27,749 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank accumulated 1.68% or 7,153 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.