Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Filament Has Cut Its Position by $533,700; Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $314,262; Valuation Rose

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

