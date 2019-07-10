Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Filament Cut Its Position by $533,700 as Shares Rose; American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Stock Value Rose While J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.04 million shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.36 million for 31.46 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

