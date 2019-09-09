Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Fernwood Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $432,540; Bridger Management Cut Its Dexcom (DXCM) Stake as Share Price Rose

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.3. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 51,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 56,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $11.47 during the last trading session, reaching $149.02. About 1.13 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested in 123,606 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Bainco Invsts, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,433 shares. 480 are held by Wellington Shields Co. Creative Planning owns 93,704 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital Lc has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,343 shares. First Washington reported 3,014 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,137 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt owns 4.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,478 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Bank & Trust has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,857 shares. Bluestein R H owns 53,249 shares. Marathon Mgmt stated it has 477 shares. Markel invested in 2.78% or 93,237 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 3.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Valley Advisers invested in 339 shares. American Century holds 0.01% or 110,409 shares in its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Limited Com invested in 3,450 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.02% or 20,706 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 787,099 shares. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Caprock Gru Inc owns 3,963 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.05% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Atwood And Palmer accumulated 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Tobam accumulated 192,194 shares. 39,875 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability. Carroll Financial Associate holds 0% or 181 shares in its portfolio. Bridger Limited Com reported 51,302 shares. Blackrock reported 5.25 million shares.

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.73M for 196.08 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.