Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $350,660; Oldfield Partners Llp Holding in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) Raised by $324,700

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $24.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1917.7. About 2.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.49M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 215,417 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 88,010 shares to 332,019 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 92,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,905 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Could Amazon Beat SpaceX in Satellite Broadband Internet Space Race? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon’s 7th LATAM Edge Venue a Threat to GOOGL & Others? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the Best Way to Short Google Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,412 are held by Da Davidson &. 24,712 are owned by Bb&T. Heritage Invsts stated it has 3,422 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Sfe Investment Counsel accumulated 2,591 shares. The Virginia-based Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 7.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 10,971 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Comm holds 175,450 shares. Blume Capital Inc holds 765 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Field & Main Bancshares has 2.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,622 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Llc accumulated 1.08% or 8,608 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Generation Investment Mgmt Llp invested in 1.35% or 103,786 shares. Bluestein R H & Co owns 53,249 shares for 5.18% of their portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers holds 10,719 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 511,000 shares.