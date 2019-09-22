Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Essex Financial Services Decreased Its Holding; As Penantpark Invt (PNNT) Share Price Declined, Ares Management Trimmed Its Position

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 110,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 210,939 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 4,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 1.86% less from 26.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,900 were reported by Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Co. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 21,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Advisory Net Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Aperio Gp Limited Liability owns 82,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 147,801 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 911,169 shares. Mackenzie Fin stated it has 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Blackrock Inc owns 352,616 shares. Catalyst Lc reported 116,675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 29,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,798 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Advsrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 541,884 shares.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.07 million for 8.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $502,252 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr S&P 500 Divd Aristocrats (NOBL) by 8,734 shares to 15,249 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Groupinc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gladius Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Washington Corporation stated it has 3,066 shares. Hillman stated it has 17,049 shares or 15.28% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holderness Invests holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,548 shares. Sprott reported 120 shares. Bank & Trust invested in 3.47% or 5,815 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md accumulated 7.38% or 4,747 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd has 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 28,930 shares stake. Aspiriant Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Partnership has 3.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blair William Il has 266,992 shares. 1,377 were accumulated by Financial Advisory Service.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

