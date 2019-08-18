Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Eastern Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.07 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Interocean Capital Trimmed Its Position by $8.71 Million

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68M, down from 18,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 83,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 242,626 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.25M, down from 326,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (EEM) by 36,948 shares to 353,855 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (CWI) by 301,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc reported 12,127 shares. Accuvest Advisors owns 756 shares. Lvm Cap Management Mi accumulated 0.08% or 207 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 3,091 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability Corp holds 210 shares. 8,066 were accumulated by Bender Robert & Assoc. Condor Capital Mngmt invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tompkins Corp reported 1,708 shares. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 8,597 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). St Germain D J Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 484 shares. Zacks Inv Management owns 21,400 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 60,255 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,187 are owned by Green Square Ltd.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,411 shares to 137,516 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).