Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Eastern Bank Cut Position by $5.07 Million; Recro Pharma (REPH) Shareholder Newtyn Management Cut Holding by $2.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 143,905 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68 million, down from 18,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ni Hldgs Inc by 27,200 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 278,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares by 65,787 shares to 823,351 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (EEM) by 36,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).