Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $5.69 Million as Stock Value Declined; Lionstone Capital Management Holding in Sp Plus (SP) Has Lowered by $9.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 305,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 28,699 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, down from 334,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $843.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 47,471 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 3,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.26M, down from 23,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank accumulated 0.27% or 989 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt stated it has 721 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 11,744 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 121 are held by Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny. Marsico Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 107,591 shares or 7.27% of its portfolio. Cap Intl Ltd Ca has invested 4.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 3.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,760 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wright Invsts Inc accumulated 4,364 shares. Advisors Ok accumulated 11,583 shares. Guardian Cap LP reported 547 shares stake. Atlantic Union Bancorporation reported 3,447 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bellecapital Ltd invested in 2,757 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Moreover, Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,225 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold SP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.05 million shares or 1.48% less from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 34,680 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability Company owns 19,081 shares. 208,058 were reported by Prudential Fincl. D E Shaw & invested 0.01% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Ameriprise holds 0% or 103,833 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 20,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 8,275 shares. Citigroup owns 9,214 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Communication Invest Adviser Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). State Street Corporation holds 478,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 20,997 shares. 21,129 are held by Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. The New York-based National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). 191 were accumulated by Twin Tree Limited Partnership. Whittier Co holds 0% or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38 million for 13.71 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.