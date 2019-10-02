Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $5.69 Million; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jabodon Pt Company Has Lifted Its Position

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 3,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 11,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.49. About 7.69 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer closed out the first evening of #CodeCon 2018 last night – watch the full video and read the transcript of their interview with @karaswisher and @pkafka here; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap; 27/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 07/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Hungarian Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Rev $11.97B; 02/04/2018 – Banks Targeted as Swedes Voice Data Fears After Facebook Scandal; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Attorney General Kilmartin Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 3,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.26 million, down from 23,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $26.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1709.23. About 1.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 17,386 shares. Lipe Dalton stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First State Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 119,621 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Brandywine Com accumulated 31,605 shares or 4.31% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 35,454 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has 4,729 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nadler Fincl Grp stated it has 5,845 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability De accumulated 2.6% or 491,671 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Llc has invested 3.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,239 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zacks Invest Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 699,115 shares. Sns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.26% or 7,235 shares. 1,036 were accumulated by Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Com.

