Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Raised Stake; Virtu Financial Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Has Increased by $482,430 as Valuation Declined

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 40,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 118,412 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.86M, up from 77,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 151.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 18,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 30,768 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 12,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 3.78M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction

