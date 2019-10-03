Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Has Upped Holding by $116.72 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Has Lifted by Hillman Co

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 61,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 180,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.98 million, up from 118,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1718.14. About 2.95M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28 million, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1718.14. About 2.95M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Short-Term Weakness And Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amazon Is Launching the “Climate Pledge” – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What to expect at Amazon’s hardware event – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon bringing Go to airports, theaters – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital City Tru Company Fl invested in 2,177 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Goodman reported 3,879 shares. Fragasso Group has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fagan Associate holds 665 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.35% or 58,285 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Filament Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vontobel Asset Management holds 260,454 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Vulcan Value Ptnrs owns 273,778 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Curbstone Financial holds 2,612 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has 5.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.76M shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 289,383 shares. Massachusetts Ser Company Ma has 1.56M shares. Somerset Grp Inc Llc owns 2,121 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc invested 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 231,524 shares to 429,347 shares, valued at $126.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) by 190,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Autohome (NYSE:ATHM).

