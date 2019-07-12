Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Upped Its Position

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.19. About 2.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS NOT FIND ANY BREXIT REFERENDUM RELATED ADS OR PAGES ON FACEBOOK DIRECTLY MANAGED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR SCL GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg finally speaks but not everyone is satisfied; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video); 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN DEC. 2015, FACEBOOK CONTACTED BOTH FIRM AND GSR TO UNDERSTAND THE DATA AND ASKED TO DELETE IT; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Predictable Earnings; 11/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLANS TO CREATE ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY – CHEDDAR, CITING; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APP INVESTIGATION ‘IN FULL SWING’; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 01/05/2018 – For More Than Just Friends? Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $10.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.41. About 612,768 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,598 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 551,519 shares to 3.61M shares, valued at $36.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 295,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).