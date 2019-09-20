Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Clover Partners LP Raised Position in Popular (BPOP) as Share Value Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 291 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.08M, down from 12,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $21.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.48. About 2.35M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 109,715 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

