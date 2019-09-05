Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Share Price Declined, Stockbridge Partners Has Boosted by $26.95 Million Its Holding

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70M, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $95.08. About 696,793 shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22 million, down from 15,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $38.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.92. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares to 66,163 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).