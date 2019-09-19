Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder David R Rahn & Associates Has Decreased Position; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increased Its Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 1,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 14,646 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, up from 13,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $286.75. About 1.95M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 681 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 3,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.58. About 1.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.16 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

