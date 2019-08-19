Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Decreased Position by $445,250; Geode Capital Management Increases Stake in Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 444,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59M, up from 882,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 32,062 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,270 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $26.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.01. About 516,207 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,300 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Cutler Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 8,185 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). D L Carlson Invest Incorporated has invested 0.63% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 37,831 were reported by Legal And General Public Limited. Ota Fin LP has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). The New York-based Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.11% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Brant Point Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.61% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 202,975 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Schroder Investment Gp has 0.08% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 2.11 million shares. Capital Ww holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.57 million shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.06% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 449,922 shares. Intrust Bank Na reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) by 249,604 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $85.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 80,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.