Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Upped Its Stake; Interocean Capital Has Trimmed Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $2.55 Million; Stock Price Declined

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 94,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 454,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, down from 549,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 17.41 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 1,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $16.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1896.27. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 68,569 shares to 148,510 shares, valued at $26.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 20,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt has 1.00 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 826 shares. First Citizens Bank And Tru Co accumulated 304,217 shares. Butensky Cohen Security stated it has 25,618 shares. The New York-based Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg invested 1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Whitnell And holds 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 7,426 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com owns 67,900 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 9.10M shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 807,021 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc invested 1.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 26,766 shares. Gladius Mngmt LP owns 72,957 shares.

