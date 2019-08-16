Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Has Upped Holding by $621,220; Madison Investment Holdings Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Has Lifted by $708,992

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 5,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 116,591 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03 million, up from 111,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $125.38. About 1.31 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 1,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $24.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.42. About 2.01 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh invested in 161,985 shares. Boltwood Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 375 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 104,621 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests owns 9,488 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Eck Associate Corp invested in 0.39% or 45,141 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt accumulated 816 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 803 shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 1.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,615 shares. The Indiana-based Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Exchange Capital Management Incorporated invested in 4,662 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management Lc accumulated 352 shares. Central Asset Investments And Hldgs (Hk) holds 15.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,170 shares. Moreover, Howard Hughes Institute has 1.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) accumulated 111 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,038 shares to 11,983 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (SUB) by 5,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,903 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

