Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $503,740; As Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Market Valuation Rose, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Lifted Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 389,763 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares to 46,009 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,925 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 808 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. The Indiana-based Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuwave Mgmt Lc accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,244 were reported by Fairfield Bush Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 64,636 shares. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 621 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt Com reported 5,400 shares stake. Avalon Advisors Ltd Co holds 1.26% or 31,073 shares. 569 were reported by Penobscot Investment Mgmt. Hutchinson Cap Ca accumulated 125 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 17,363 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp holds 1,874 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 4.12% or 15.75 million shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson And Schmitt Advisors Limited Liability Com has 3,813 shares.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.