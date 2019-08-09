Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Increased Position by $503,740 as Stock Value Declined; Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake Has Boosted by Jvl Advisors Llc

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 8.57 million shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500.

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Ltd Com holds 3.5% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.40M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 951,020 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 46,728 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 639,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 597 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 701,793 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.17% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 4.01M shares. Art Advsrs Lc owns 273,866 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 66 shares. 2.00M were accumulated by Agf. Canal Ins owns 31,000 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “WPX Energy Raises Full-Year Oil Guidance by 4% and Initiates $400M Stock Repurchase Plan – Stockhouse” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 3.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burt Wealth Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 492 shares. Park National Corporation Oh reported 0.11% stake. Green Valley Invsts Limited Company stated it has 139,253 shares. Acadian Asset Lc owns 129,771 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,115 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 10.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Co, Alabama-based fund reported 395 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated accumulated 407 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc reported 2,335 shares. Menta Ltd owns 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 422 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Com reported 1,749 shares. Hillman accumulated 15,475 shares. 50,000 were reported by Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc. Argi Invest Svcs Llc holds 726 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Amazon Is Dominating the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,525 shares to 60,340 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 38,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,578 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.