Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Compton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $306,160 as Share Value Rose; Sivik Global Healthcare Raised Holding in Centene Del Com Stk (CNC) by $2.68 Million

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com Stk (CNC) by 171.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 50,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 29,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.