Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Compton Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $306,160; As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Value Rose, Fulton Bank Lowered by $510,500 Its Stake

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 25,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 19,947 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 45,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 708,171 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,557 shares to 73,211 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cref Mut Fds by 129,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Fds Inc (PCBIX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.