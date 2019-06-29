Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Compton Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $306,160 as Valuation Rose; First Washington Has Cut Position in At&T (T) by $1.25 Million as Valuation Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 40,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 105,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 40.77M shares traded or 43.17% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assoc Incorporated holds 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,390 shares. 9,384 were accumulated by Conning Inc. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx accumulated 4,961 shares. Macroview Investment Management Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt owns 1.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,054 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Llc accumulated 14.56% or 14,415 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,526 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Notis stated it has 865 shares. Blackhill Cap has 1,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 296 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1,505 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fund Sa has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). De Burlo Gp holds 2.54% or 7,064 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Management Lc holds 1.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 216,000 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation has 16,091 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 32,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lvm Cap Mi owns 398,230 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt owns 8,770 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment holds 135,360 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Edmp Inc holds 2.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 70,192 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company holds 60,705 shares. King Wealth accumulated 0.34% or 34,952 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 257,439 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc holds 8,555 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Front Barnett Assocs Limited Co has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 23,204 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares to 532,927 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 22,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.