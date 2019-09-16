Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $768,558 as Stock Declined; Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $337,896

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319,000, down from 18,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.77M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 406 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.09 million, down from 13,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,957 shares to 80,353 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $710.22 million for 24.93 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha" on September 11, 2019

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 4,285 shares to 43,010 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

