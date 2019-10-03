Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lowered Stake by $2.23 Million; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Trimmed Position by $563,568

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 1,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, down from 4,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $13.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1700.01. About 1.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 73.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 4,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 1,703 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 6,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 297,381 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,260 shares to 37,360 shares, valued at $22.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 36,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY).

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,308 shares to 70,037 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings.