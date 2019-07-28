Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Upped Position by $445,000; Northstar Investment Advisors Raised Its Watsco (WSO) Stake

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company's stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 222,755 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Thursday’s Market Minute: The Eye Of Yhe Earnings Storm – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy for the New Week – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,213 shares to 160,918 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,785 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 21,655 shares to 62,144 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 5,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,386 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Is Yielding 4.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Boosts Annual Dividend 10% to $6.40 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Watsco: Attractive Business In Consolidating Industry – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Watsco, Inc. (WSO) CEO Albert Nahmad on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019 NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

