Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Lifted Holding by $445,000 as Share Price Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.08 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.64 million, down from 159,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 1.5% or 2,996 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Inc holds 159 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bessemer Secs Lc accumulated 1,395 shares. Bollard Group Llc owns 44,980 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Company reported 445 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,987 shares. Grimes And Comm reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utd Asset Strategies holds 1.9% or 4,535 shares in its portfolio. 426,654 are held by Swedbank. Cahill Fincl accumulated 129 shares. 456 are owned by Foundry Partners Limited Liability Co. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 808 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile has 25,270 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 18,433 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11,806 shares to 27,146 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,771 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment holds 6,391 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Windsor Cap Limited Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 9,127 shares. Acr Alpine Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 114.92 million shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gam Ag invested in 137,995 shares. Geller Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 6.98M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 100,402 shares. Provident Invest holds 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,697 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barnett And holds 0.18% or 2,245 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc Incorporated has 164,615 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 3,981 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 226,283 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) by 2,540 shares to 227,895 shares, valued at $224.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 72,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).