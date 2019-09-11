Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $445,000 as Stock Price Declined; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 1,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 12,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $232.46. About 4.10 million shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,604 shares to 38,549 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,393 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 74,896 shares to 283,642 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG).